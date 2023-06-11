Sam Fender joined onstage by AC/DC’s Brian Johnson at St James’ Park









Singer-songwriter Sam Fender was joined by AC/DC singer Brian Johnson at the second of his hometown concerts at St James’ Park in Newcastle to play through some of the Australian rock band’s biggest hits.

The shows started on Friday night (June 9th) at the iconic stadium and saw the North East musician play a number of tunes from his most recent album Seventeen Going Under as well as some of his older tracks.

On the first night, Fender also played a cover of ‘I’m On Fire’ by Bruce Springsteen. Support came from the likes of Wunderhorse, Holly Humberstone and Inhaler, but nothing could prepare fans for what was to come the following night.

Johnson was welcomed out on stage to a rapturous reception and proceeded to treat Fender’s fans to renditions of the classic AC/DC hits ‘Back in Black’ and ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’.

Fender had previously spoken to NME about being the first completely Geordie band to headline St James’ Park, although Brian Johnson had played there with AC/DC in the past.

“No actual Geordie band has ever done it,” he said. “Brian Johnson did it with AC/DC, but they were already an Australian band that were doing well [before he joined].”

“For the whole band to be from the area and to play there, it’s a really, really big thing for us,” he added.

Check out footage from the concert below.