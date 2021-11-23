Sam Fender to host new BBC documentary about Lindisfarne frontman Alan Hull









It has been revealed that Sam Fender will host a new documentary on BBC Four about Lindisfarne’s Alan Hull later this week. Fender will helm the film, Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story, as it chronicles the history of the 1970s folk-rock band famous for songs such as ‘Lady Eleanor’ and ‘Fog On The Tyne’.

The documentary will be cut with interviews from several notable talking heads, including, Elvis Costello, Mark Knopfler, Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, Peter Gabriel, and Sting. A trailer has just been released, which you can watch below.

Speaking in a recent statement, Ray Laidlaw, drummer and founding member of Lindisfarne said: “I was lucky enough to make music and travel the world with Alan for over 25 years and despite the commercial success of Lindisfarne, Alan never received the recognition he deserved as a ‘world-class’ songwriter. I hope our film puts Alan’s songwriting genius beyond doubt.”

“Alan’s recognition nationally as a unique and overlooked talent is long overdue. This documentary will rectify that, with affectingly humble and enthusiastic enquiring from Sam Fender, and ringing endorsements from Alan’s better-known contemporaries,” said Lindisafarne guitarist Rod Clements, before adding: “I’m proud to have been part of this tribute to an underrated artist and friend.”

Elsewhere, Fender has joined forces with Gang Of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe for a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘I’m On Fire’. The pair took to the stage during Fender’s encore at Alexandra Palace on Sunday night (November 21st), where they gave a rendition of Springsteen’s 1985 single.

Fender has also recently made headlines for revealing that he turned down the opportunity to collaborate with Elton John on The Lockdown Sessions, saying that he was too busy working on his upcoming second album Seventeen Going Under: “He’s a legend. We were going to do something for his Lockdown Sessions album but I needed to stay focused on what I was finishing,” Fender said.

Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius: The Alan Hull Story will be broadcast on Friday, November 27th, at 9pm on BBC Four will air on BBC Four this Friday (November 26) at 9pm.