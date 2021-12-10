Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone share new ‘Seventeen Going Under’ collaboration









With ‘Seventeen Going Under’ Sam Fender crafted one of the singles and albums of the year. Not willing to rest on the laurels of his success, he is now teaming up with Holly Humberstone for a new collaborative version.

The duet sees Fender pick up the acoustic for a stripped-back melancholy version of the track that soars on the reverberated vocals that the pair have to offer.

The release of the track followed news that Humberstone had sealed the prize of winning the BRITs Rising Star award. Upon receiving the award, she tweeted: “Whaaaaaaattt this is a fucking joke. Am I being pranked? I won a BRIT I simply cannot process this !!!”

Before excitedly adding: “Thank you for listening to my music and letting me sing my silly lil songs. This means everything. Catch u at the BRITs.”

The release of the collaboration then fittingly followed as Fender himself won the same award heralding up-and-coming talent back in 2019. If Humberstone can follow in his footsteps then she has very bright days ahead of her, and with the sweet and interpretive vocals she has applied to this collaboration, there is no reason to say why not.

You can check out the official audio for the new acoustic track below.