Sam Fender’s poignant advice to his 10-year-old self









In his songwriting, Sam Fender is a reflective soul who doesn’t shy away from tackling issues of the past. His Mercury-nominated album, Seventeen Going Under, was penned from the perspective of his 17-year-old self, and it made for a masterpiece.

During the lockdown, Fender, who traditionally wrote about his day-to-day dealings, was forced to stay inside because he was deemed vulnerable by the NHS, and with life on pause, he looked to his teenage years for inspiration. The northerner cast his mind back to his troubled youth and created an unflinchingly honest record of his past struggles. Despite being personal, Fender found the universal in Seventeen Going Under, and it deeply connected with the masses.

During this time, when Fender was working on the album in 2020, he was also asked by BBC Radio 1 to write a letter to his 10-year-old self. News of Seventeen Going Under was yet to be released, but Fender was in the perfect mindset to complete the task. “Hey Sam, I can picture you now – a chubby little thing, lightsaber in hand,” his letter began. “I wonder how many lampshades you’ve broke this year. Don’t worry about it though – your dad’s a jack-of-all-trades, he can fix anything. Even the car window you’re gonna smash in a couple of months time. Just throw an imaginary grenade next time”.

He added: “A lot of big changes are coming, you’re going to go to high-school next year, and you’re going to have two new step-parents. It’s going to feel very strange, like living two separate lives, one in Newcastle and one in Scotland, but you don’t need to worry much, though. It’s actually pretty cool. You’ll get away with much more at your mam’s house. It doesn’t mean you can take the piss.”

The musician also touched on bullying and said: “Don’t pay attention to any of the kids that give you grief for your hair or your weight,” he said. Fender continued, “You’re gonna lose all of that in three years anyway, it’s just puppy fat.”

He added: “The bullies who catch you on the stairs are gonna want your autograph 10 years later. Don’t give it to them. Don’t feel ashamed for being sensitive and empathetic – that trait is going to be the foundation of your future career. You’re not ugly, you’re not stupid, so stop telling yourself that.”

Additionally, Fender encouraged his younger self to pick up the guitar currently “gathering dust” in his room and advised it will “definitely help you get a girlfriend”. Finally, he concluded the tender letter by telling his 10-year-old self to appreciate the important things in life and, most importantly, “Stop worrying kid, you’ve got this”.

Watch Fender read the letter below.

"Don't feel ashamed for being sensitive and empathetic. That trait is going to be the foundation of your future career" 😭@SamFenderMusic wrote a beautiful letter to his 10 year old self for @Scott_Mills & @Chris_Stark ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OwRIdZShSH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 22, 2020