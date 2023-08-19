Sam Elliott picks his all-time favourite movie role 









Renowned for his deep, gravelly voice and moustachioed visage, Sam Elliott, an indomitable fixture of Hollywood, has graced screens with a vast array of unforgettable roles. From rugged cowboys to sage confidantes, Elliott’s portrayal of characters is nothing short of mesmerising, leaving an indelible mark on audiences. Yet, amid the vast catalogue of roles, one might wonder: which performance was Elliott himself the most proud of?

Delving into the expansive repertoire of Elliott’s career reveals a catalogue rich with versatility. There are the rugged, classically masculine roles reminiscent of his characters in Gettysburg and Tombstone or the more heartfelt, poignant roles like the pining beach rat in Lifeguard or the jaded older brother in A Star is Born. However, it was during an interview for Build Series that the answer to this long-debated question emerged from Elliott.

It’s perhaps no surprise that the role closest to Elliott’s heart is from the film The Hero, directed by Brett Haley in 2017. A contemplative exploration of an ageing actor grappling with his legacy, impending mortality, and attempts at reconciliation, The Hero provided Elliott with a canvas to display a much deeper emotional range.

Following a terminal cancer diagnosis, an ageing out-of-work western actor decides to get his affairs in order and live life to the fullest before he departs for good. The character’s trajectory, layered with nuances of past regrets, love lost, and that yearning for one final moment of glory, seemed closely aligned with Elliott’s life off-screen in more ways than one.

Responding to a question from the audience about his favourite role, Elliott reminisced: “I’ve had that question asked so many times, and it’s so hard to answer because – if you’ve had the good fortune enough to be in some decent films along the road, then there are obviously things that stand out in all of them… I think what I remember most about films is the people that I’ve worked with rather than the film itself – if that makes any sense.”

With a small budget of just over $1 million and a shoot that barely lasted more than two weeks, everything about The Hero seems to denote an intimate, personal and small-scale affair. Considering the huge productions Elliott has worked on, including 1883, the expensive Paramount spin-off from the hugely popular series Yellowstone, it’s not hard to imagine how such a modest and passion-driven project would resonate so strongly with him.

He said: “I don’t think it’ll ever get any better than it was on this film. This was on all sides of the camera; it was a labour of love for a lot of people. I think in the end, we pulled it off, with a really good piece of entertainment.”

As the conversation drew to a close, Elliott, ever the epitome of grace and humility, encapsulated the ethos of The Hero and perhaps his entire career, saying: “We’re not carrying anything but, hopefully, some people’s ills once in a while. Give ’em a chuckle, give ’em a laugh. Let ’em shed a tear, maybe – and give ’em their money’s worth.”