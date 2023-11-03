Salvador Dalí, a Rolls Royce, and a bizarre drive to Paris in a car full of cauliflower

In a lot of ways, Salvador Dalí’s relentless self-promotion didn’t make sense. His surrealist vision had already swept the art world; his melting clocks and play with proportion were strange enough, but he was determined to make a name for himself as one of art’s most eccentric characters – which is no easy task. As a child, his penchant for attention-seeking resulted in violent episodes, but that was too base level for the now prodigious artist. He needed something weird, nonsensical, and strange enough to mystify the public. He needed 500kg of cauliflower.

Before setting off to speak at the Sorbonne in Paris in 1955, Dalí enlisted a friend’s white Rolls Royce Phantom to make a big entrance. He filled it to the roof with endless florets of cauliflower and went careening around the streets in his vegetable car. As he stepped out onto the pavement to deliver his lecture on ‘Phenomenological Aspects of the Paranoiac Critical Method’, they tumbled out of the car doors. Dalí had arrived.

His keen self-awareness overtook him, and he decided simply turning up with his cauliflower cargo wasn’t enough. What if the people inside the university missed out on the spectacle? How would they know what an avant-garde genius he was? Ramping it up again, he turned to the 2,000-strong audience to exclaim: “Everything departs from the rhinoceros horn! Everything departs from Jan Vermeer’s The Lacemaker! Everything ends up in the cauliflower!”

His odd outburst has the desired effect almost immediately, and his calculated nonsense made it to the pages of Time Magazine soon after. “With bedlam in his mind and a quaint profusion of fresh cauliflower in his Rolls-Royce limousine, Spanish-born Surrealist Painter Salvador Dalí arrived at Paris’ Sorbonne University to unburden himself of some gibberish,” they wrote.

Adding: “Some 2,000 ecstatic listeners were soon sharing Salvador’s Delirium. Planting his elbows on a lecture table strewn with bread crumbs, Dali blandly explained: ‘All emotion comes to me through the elbow.'” Many questions arose. Why the Rolls Royce, and why cauliflower? Dalí, of course, had yet more non-sequitur babble left in the tank, reportedly telling a journalist he enjoyed their “logarithmic curve”.

At a certain point, Dalí’s antics became completely unsurprising. After all, this was the same man who once proclaimed: “I don’t take drugs, I am a drug”. He doggedly continued on his path to the strangest man in art, but it had the unfortunate side-effect of eclipsing his work. In 1979, he was elected to the French Academy of Fine Arts, and his academic peers sighed, wishing he would abandon his “clowneries”.

Even the progressives at the Museum of Modern Art grew tired of him. In 1941, the Director of Exhibitions wrote that while Dalí was often irritatingly eccentric, “the greater part of his art is a matter of dead earnest”. The cauliflowers were one in a series of earnest attempts to capture the minds of the art world, with fairly debatable results.