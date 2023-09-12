Salma Hayek discusses the pro-trans message of new Christmas film ‘El Sabor de la Navidad’









Actor/producer Salma Hayek has discussed her decision to explore the theme of trans acceptance and Mexican traditions in her new festive film El Sabor de la Navidad.

The film, which Hayek also produced, will see three different Christmas narratives intertwined, including one about a Mexican mother who learns to embrace her trans daughter.

The mother, played by Mónica Dionne, must learn to accept her trans daughter, Penelope when she decides to attend Christmas dinner.

Hayek said it was important for her to produce a project that sends a strong message about her beliefs: “We believe in projects that represent the community in the right way, but also makes them think, makes them feel proud of who we are,” she told Variety.

Adding: “Sometimes when it’s a family member, you have to accept first, and then understand, but it’s important to go towards that second step so you’re not tolerating a loved one, but totally loving someone.”

Jose Tamez, the writer of the film and director of development for Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions, said: “I was trying to present three stories about love. Being a member of the gay community, that was a story that resonated with me. And I thought it could resonate with everyone, regardless of your situation.”

Hayek often explores the seemingly impossible in her works. In the same interview, she explains how discovering Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at a young age, allowed her to realise that filmmaking has the power to expose such realities.

When discussing Mel Stuart’s 1971 masterpiece, Hayek explained how she was blown away by the magical possibilities of filmmaking: “I realised that through filmmaking, you can create so many different realities and everything was possible. And so, I wanted to be part of that business.”

El Sabor de la Navidad is heading to streaming platform ViX in November.