Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva, dies aged 59









Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of American nu-metal associates Saliva, passed away aged 59 on Wednesday, March 22nd, following a brain haemorrhage. A representative of the band and frontman, Bobby Amaru, confirmed his death.

Swinny founded Saliva in 1996 and remained a member until his death. Their second album, 2001’s Every Six Seconds, is certified platinum by the RIAA.

After Swinny suffered the haemorrhage, Sailva wrote in a statement posted to social media: “Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Later, a rep for Saliva announced: “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain haemorrhage while on tour.”

Elsewhere, Amaru wrote: “I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much. He was a guitar hero onstage with all the rock ‘n’ roll swag that most guitar players dream of.”

Continuing: “Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage. He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a fucking blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God bless you, Wayne. I know we’ll meet again!!”