Saint Lauren launches film production arm with Pedro Almodovar and David Cronenberg movies









The French fashion house Saint Lauren is launching its film production arm, headed up by its artistic director Anthony Vaccarello. Saint Lauren Productions are beginning the launch with three films, including Pedro Almodovar’s short Strange Way of Life starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

Vaccarello, a profound lover of film, said (via Variety) the launch would enable him the “opportunity to expand the vision I have for Saint Laurent through a medium that has more permanence than clothes.” The production banner will also work on films by Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg, Abel Ferrara, Wong Kar Wai, Jim Jarmusch and Gaspar Noé.

“You can still see a film in 10 or 30 years if it’s good. In some ways, making a film can be more impactful than a seasonal collection,” Vaccarello added. “For me, it’s a natural extension to another field of creativity that perhaps is more general and popular.”

Of the directors working under Saint Lauren Productions, Vaccarello said, “These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today.” The Belgian creative will also be designed a number of costumes to be used in the new films.