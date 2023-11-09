SAG-AFTRA agrees tentative deal to end actors’ union strike

Following an actors’ strike that lasted for months, SAG-AFTRA has finally agreed to a tentative deal with major Hollywood studios.

Alongside the writers’ union, which ended its strike earlier this year, many prominent figures have called for better contracts for workers in the film industry. The issues were complicated by the proliferation of AI services, especially since some studio executives were threatening to replace the work of writers with artificially generated scripts.

According to the union, the new deal (which has been valued at around $1billion) provides a lot of safeguards against the use of AI while better defining the changing working conditions brought about by the streaming landscape.

“We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” SAG-AFTRA informed its members. “As of 12:01am PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended, and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country.”

The union added: “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time, establishes a streaming participation bonus.”

As mentioned in the statement released by the union, the Pension and Health plans for workers have been improved while also including important provisions for workers from diverse communities. The new deal has been welcomed by many notable stars and studio heads, including Jamie Lee Curtis who expressed her support on Instagram.

