SAG-AFTRA to resume negotiations with Hollywood studios









The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA has announced that it will resume negotiations with Hollywood studios on Tuesday, October 24th.

The studios walked away from talks in a dramatic development fortnight ago. They explained then that the talks were “no longer moving us in a positive direction”.

“As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official Negotiations will resume,” reads a social media post by SAG-AFTRA.

The strike action began on July 14th when SAG-AFTRA announced that it had failed to make a satisfactory agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The negotiations have mainly concerned pay disputes, streaming revenue and protection against AI (Artificial Intelligence).

“It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement continues. “As we have repeatedly said, we are ready, willing and able to engage on a moment’s notice to meet and to work across the table to achieve a deal that is worthy of your sacrifice. Including this morning, just as our bi-annual SAG-AFTRA Convention is underway.”

“In the coming days, there will likely be a lot of interest and potentially noise surrounding our talks. Do not believe anything you hear until it comes from us. We are focused. We are determined. We will not waver. One day longer. One day stronger. As long as it takes,” it concluded.

As the negotiations continue, we will keep you updated with major developments. See SAG-AFTRA’s announcement below.

As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official Negotiations will resume on Tuesday, October 24th. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/m5llCsTqxq — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 21, 2023