SAG-AFTRA extends health coverage for members affected by WGA strike









Joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in strike action, marking the first time in 60 years the two had been on strike together, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) formally went on strike on July 14th.

Fuelled by the grievances about pay and the growing threat of AI as a way to replace on-screen talent, the strikes have continued without any sign of chance, bringing productions to a standstill and causing a whole host of big releases to be delayed until next year.

It also means a lot of people are out of work. A recent and unprecedented decision by the administrators of SAG-AFTRA has ensured healthcare coverage for members who would otherwise lose their eligibility for it due to the ongoing hiatus on productions.

Many members would be off the rolls as of October 1st due to the rules of the union stating that an actor must have been working for a certain period to receive the healthcare. However, the SAG-AFTRA board of trustees has unanimously voted to extend the coverage for another calendar quarter.

“This will come as a great relief to our members,” explained SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “I think it’s important that we never forget that we are in a contract negotiation with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), and under no circumstances should the health and well-being of members and their families ever be weaponized against them because of this strike.”

Adding: “The AMPTP is long overdue to return to the negotiating table with a fresh perspective on their integral relationship with SAG-AFTRA members. The ball is in their court to do the right thing on behalf of performers and accept the inevitable paradigm shift with grace and generosity.”

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief negotiator of the union, blamed the major Hollywood studios for the challenges actors were facing but praised the impact the healthcare coverage would have: “The Board of Trustees’ approval of this extension to some of those impacted by the AMPTP’s intransigence will help alleviate some of that anxiety.”