SAG-AFTRA cancels pickets due to “potential safety concerns”









The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have cancelled all pickets planned for New York City and Los Angeles on October 13th, citing “potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike.”

Whilst it’s not been made official what exactly the perceived threat is, however, it looks likely that it may be related to the recent issue by the militant Palestinian group Hamas for their supporters to take to the streets in a day of action.

Almost a week ago, Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war on the group. In the subsequent conflict, it’s been estimated that roughly 2,700 victims have died on both sides, according to the AP.

Both the New York Police Department (NYPD) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have issued statements declaring there to be no “specific or credible threats” to either city, where the pickets were to be held, but have increased their patrols out of “an abundance of caution.”

The NYPD’s official X (formerly Twitter) account read, “We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution.”

The news of the cancellation follows a breakdown in talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after the AMPTP reportedly walked away from the negotiating table after refusing to meet SAG-AFTRA’s terms.

“We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began,” SAG-AFTRA told the membership in an official statement after walking away from talks.

The message continued: “These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them.”