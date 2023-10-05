SAG-AFTRA AMPTP talks to continue









The talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will go ahead with further negotiations on Friday, October 6th and Monday, October 9th. Both parties have confirmed the discussions.

In a joint statement, the parties said, “SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full-day bargaining session and have concluded. Negotiations will continue on Friday, October 6th, with the parties working internally over the weekend, resuming Monday, October 9th.”

The streaming services and production studios and the Screen Actors Guild ended the second session of discussions at the SAG-AFTRA Miracle Mile base in Los Angeles, although there were few details as to what a potential deal between the two might include.

Nor were there any clues given about what factors might be preventing a deal from being concluded in the coming weeks. There is a growing sense of unease in Hollywood as the film and television industry waits for the talks to be settled so production of TV shows and films can begin again.

The Writers Guild of America managed to reach a deal in late September, which has given the industry something of a kick-start. However, productions must still wait for the actors’ strike to be resolved before they can properly move ahead.

SAG-AFTRA is reportedly looking for a three-year contract from AMPTP, with attention given to better protection for actors from AI technologies and higher percentages of profits from streaming revenues.

The WGA had looked for similar admissions and was successful in obtaining them.