Sadie Sink had to "plead" for 'Stranger Things' role









Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has revealed that she very nearly lost out on the role of Max Mayfield after being deemed “too old”. The young star opened up about her audition during an interview in which she explained that casting directors were initially hesitant about casting her because she was 14.

Recalling the experience, Sink confessed that she “begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” during an interview with Fashion Magazine. The actor apparently insisted that was indeed right for the role of Max and was eventually given the part after a successful chemistry read-through with co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

Max arrived on our screens in season two of Stranger Things, appearing alongside her brutish brother Billy, played by Dacre Mongomery. The character had one of the most significant roles in the fourth season and was even responsible for the revived popularity of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Outside of Stranger Things, Sadie Sink has starred in the Fear Street trilogy, as well as Taylor Swift’s short film for ‘All Too Well’, in which she appears alongside Dylan O’Brien.

Opening up about Swift, Sink said: “I’m so grateful that she was able to give me such good advice in terms of navigating the industry as a young woman and about life in general. As a director, she’s just as amazing as you’d think she would be. She is a powerhouse and can do anything she puts her mind to.”

Stranger Things fans will be pleased to hear that the series has been renewed for a fifth and final series set entirely in Hawkins. Co-creator Matt Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season one. A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season one – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”