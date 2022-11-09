Ryan Reynolds opens up about Taylor Swift's appearance in 'Deadpool 3'









Ryan Reynolds is often criticised for playing himself in every single one of his cinematic projects, but that formula has brought him great success. This is especially evident in the case of the Deadpool franchise, which has become a fan-favourite due to the effective presentation of Reynolds’ quirky persona.

Right now, Reynolds is preparing for the production of the latest addition to the franchise – Deadpool 3. Set for a theatrical release in November of 2024, the film has already garnered the attention of fans because Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine.

Since there aren’t many details online about the upcoming production, fans have indulged in extensive speculation about everything – from potential cast members to the house featured in the teaser. Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight: “If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location.”

While discussing potential additions to the Marvel project, Reynolds also claimed that he would love for Taylor Swift to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally. The actor said: “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

During a recent conversation with Jess Cagle, Reynolds also spoke about his kids’ perception of Swift: “I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that’s very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh…'”

