Ryan Reynolds once picked the best movies of his career









There is no personality in Hollywood bigger than Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian actor is quickly becoming an icon of his generation with a series of hilarious, self-deprecating roles, including his starring turn as Deadpool, the much-beloved superhero that doesn’t play by any rules. Add to that a string of action movies and the odd non-cringe-inducing romantic comedy role, and Reynolds has provided himself with a filmography that few leading men can have hoped to achieve.

That might perhaps be why the actor is now turning his attention to other business ventures, previously working alongside distillers to create Aviation gin and, more recently, moving into the world of sports, buying Wrexham AFC alongside Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame. The duo purchased the traditional football club last year and have now released a documentary on the process. With such a breadth of roles already under his belt, Reynolds may now be more keenly focused on his activities off-set.

Those activities may be good for the odd dram or half-time pie, but they’re not quite as nourishing as Reynolds’ on-screen work. But which of the actor’s roles is his most treasured? From Van Wilder to Pikachu, Reynolds has been involved in some big-hitting roles, but when faced with the task of picking out his favourite movies of his career, he couldn’t settle on just one.

During an interview with GQ, the star was asked to pick his “favourite Ryan Reynolds movies,” to which he replied: “Buried, Adventureland, The Voices, Mississippi Grind. I love Deadpool with my last beating heart. I like Van Wilder…” Some of those movies may be unknown to even his most ardent fans.

Buried is an intense thriller that sees Reynolds buried alive with only a mobile phone and a lighter for company. We are pulled along for the ride as he tries to avoid anxiety attacks and remain calm while waiting for help. Adventureland may not have been Reynolds’ biggest role, but he clearly enjoyed working with Jesse Eisenberg and Kirsten Stewart on the coming-of-age film.

The Voices is another unknown entity from his filmography. A critically acclaimed but publically shunned affair, the dark comedy sees Reynolds grappling with good and evil, personified in the voices of his cat and dog, the former trying to convince him to become a murderer. A year later, he released Missippi Grind, which sees Reynolds star as a good luck charm for a gambling addict in another critically adored movie.

However, the one and only true favourite is likely the time he pulled on the red suit and got violent for the superhero fans out there and reimagined the superhero genre. With Deadpool, Reynolds became a household name and defined his legacy forever. Previously, Reynolds said of the project: “Since the moment I first put on the suit, it’s been the greatest gig of my life. Even ‘Practice Deadpool’ in 2009.”

There you have it, a premium list of Ryan Reynold’s favourite films of his own catalogue and probably a few you’ve not seen yet.