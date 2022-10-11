Ryan Reynolds is making a documentary about the late comedy actor John Candy









Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he is working on a new documentary that covers the life of late comedy actor John Candy. The late Toronto-born actor sadly passed away in 1994 following a heart attack, he was just 43 years old.

The Canadian icon rose to prominence thanks to SCTV before he leapt to the big screen. His impressive catalogue includes Stripes, Splash, Spaceballs, The Great Outdoors, Brewster’s Millions, Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Cool Runnings, among others.

Fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds has long proclaimed his love for the late comedy actor and has now announced that his production company Maximum Effort is developing a new documentary covering the life of John Candy with Colin Hanks.

“With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him,” Reynolds, 45, wrote on Twitter of his hero and national treasure. “So much so, Maximum Effort is working on a documentary on his life with Colin Hanks. Expect tears.”

In a statement issued to People Magazine, a representative for Reynolds confirmed the news. “The Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage,” the representative said.

“Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands,” his daughter Jennifer Candy, 42, shared in another tweet.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure,” Reynolds wrote back in 2019.

Candy wasn’t just a comedy actor; he also became the proud owner of the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts alongside Wayne Gretzky and Bruce McNall. The team went on to win the Grey Cup in 1991 after defeating the Calgary Stampeders 36-21.

McNall was the only owner to have his name etched onto the trophy at the time, but the CFL finally added the names of Gretzky and Candy in 2007, 13 years after Candy’s death.

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022