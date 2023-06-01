Ryan Gosling addresses claims that he is “too old” to play Ken in ‘Barbie’









Actor Ryan Gosling has fired back at critics who claim he is now “too old” to play Ken in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, who stars in the lead role.

During a new interview with GQ, Gosling said: “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with. It’s funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?”

Gosling’s defence comes around the fact that in the reality of Barbie’s world, Ken is merely a character who accompanies Barbie to the beach and acts as her partner.

“And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing,” Gosling continued. “But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken.”

“That’s the point,” he added. “If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

The actor then claimed to have developed a soft spot for his character, saying, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.'”

The film will arrive in cinemas on 21st July. Check out the most recent trailer below.