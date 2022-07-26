Marvel boss responds to Ryan Gosling’s wish to play Ghost Rider









The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has admitted that he would “love to find a place” for Ryan Gosling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gosling has previously expressed his desire to play Ghost Rider in the MCU when talking to Josh Horowitz on Horowitz’s podcast Happy Sad Confused. Horowitz subsequently proposed the notion to Feige at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday (July 24th).

Fiege responded to Horowitz by saying, “Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” before adding praise for the Drive actor: “Gosling is unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU.”

“He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend; it’s amazing,” Fiege added. It has also been reported that The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus has expressed interest in the role.

Rumours had also circulated that Gosling had been asked to the superhero Nova in the Marvel Universe. However, he quickly extinguished this when he told MTV: “I don’t know anything about Nova if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” adding, “It doesn’t matter [how many superhero roles he’d turned down]. I wasn’t right for them. But I’d love to do it.”

Ghost Rider had previously been portrayed in 2007 and 2012 by Nicolas Cage. However, Ghost Rider and its sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, were not released under the official Marvel Studios name.

At this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel revealed several new films and TV shows as part of Phase Five and Phase Six of their release plan. Phase Five will begin with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania, scheduled to come out in February next year, ending with The Thunderbolts in July 2024.

Phase Six will feature a revival of the Fantastic Four and two Avengers films, which are penned in to be released in 2025.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022