Ryan Coogler developing new ‘X-Files’ series









The two-time Oscar-nominated director behind Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler, has revealed that he is developing a new X-Files series with a “diverse cast”.

In a conversation during CBC’s The Coast, Chris Carter, the creator of the original 1990’s sci-fi series revealed: “I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory”.

Originally airing back in 1993, the influential FOX series followed two F.B.I. Agents, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who go about investigating paranormal and extraterrestrial cases. With one of the agents being a ‘believer’ and the other being a ‘sceptic’, across the course of 11 series from 1993-2018, the duo became compelling TV favourites.

Coogler has come far since his feature film debut Fruitvale Station back in 2013, following the film up with the boxing movie Creed in 2015, followed by back-to-back superhero flicks Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

Whilst we wait for Coogler’s take on the series, take a look at the trailer for the original ‘90s show below.