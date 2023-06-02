‘Rust’ wrongful death lawsuit: New Mexico judge approves settlement









A New Mexico district court judge has approved a settlement agreement for the wrongful death lawsuit issued by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who tragically died on the set of Rust in 2021.

The family filed the case against actor Alec Baldwin, who had been starring in the movie, as well as the several production companies attached to the project and other members of the crew.

Back in October of last year, the widow of Hutchins, Matthew Hutchins, stated that the parties involved in the case had come to a settlement agreement, but it had to be approved by the court. Now that approval has arrived via a Santa Fe judge this week.

The fee involved in the settlement has not been publicly disclosed, but the court order suggests that Hutchins’ child will receive payments when he arrives at the ages of 18 and 22.

Another part of the agreement states that Matthew Hutchins is to work on Rust as an executive producer. The film is still hoping to be completed, and filming resumed in April this year in Montana.

The whole case arose from a shooting that occurred on the film’s set in 2021, when a prop gun being held by Baldwin shot a live round of ammunition, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, but both pleaded not guilty. In April 2021, the charges were dismissed against Baldwin after “new facts” had been revealed.