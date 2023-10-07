‘Rust’ producers accused of obstructing Halyna Hutchins death investigation









Earlier this year, actor Alec Baldwin was cleared of any criminal involvement in the tragic and unfortunate death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set. However, in a new development, prosecutors have accused the movie’s producers of obstructing the investigation.

In a hearing on October 6th, which forms part of the ongoing trial of Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, prosecutors weighed in on the production team, claiming they “either intervened, interfered, or obstructed the criminal investigation in this case.”

Prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey added, “This entire tragedy occurred because Rust productions cut corners every chance they could, and they hired inexperienced and ill-equipped crew members.”

According to Deadline, the hearing shifted a degree of focus back to Alec Baldwin as one of the movie’s producers. The prosecutors questioned whether any neglect or corner-cutting on his behalf may have led to Hutchins’ avoidable death.

The court is currently requesting documents relating to the movie’s production strategy. However the producers have declined the request because it is “burdensome.”

Following the tragic incident in October 2021, Baldwin vehemently denied any wrongdoing. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” the actor told ABC News in December 2021. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Following Baldwin’s trial, filming for Rust resumed in January 2023 in California, with Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, as an executive producer.