Watch Russell Crowe in the new ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ trailer









The trailer for the upcoming supernatural horror film The Pope’s Exorcist has now been released and can be watched in full below. The film is being directed by Julius Avery and stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriel Amorth, as well as support appearances from Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero, the latter of whom will play the Pope.

Father Gabriele Amorth was an Italian Catholic priest and the exorcist of the Diocese of Rome. Prior to his death in 2016, Amorth claimed to have performed tens of thousands of successful exorcisms, and he founded the International Association of Exorcists with five other priests.

Back in October 2020, the production company Screen Gems acquired the rights to Amorth’s story; he has previously written two memoirs about his life as an exorcist, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories. It was in June last year that Crowe and Avery came on board the project.

Avery had previously worked in the horror genre on the war horror Overlord, which was released back in 2018. Crowe, meanwhile, of course, found great success when he appeared in Ridley Scott’s 2000 historical epic Gladiator, and he will return to Rome once again in the upcoming The Pope’s Exorcist.

According to a press release by Sony, Crowe’s character “investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.” The trailer sees Crowe deliver a brilliant line, “You have a problem with me, you talk to my boss… the pope,” suggesting that there is something deeper at play. Crowe’s typically stone-hearted demeanour implies that the Pope’s exorcist is simply someone that you ought not to mess with.

The film is scheduled to be released on 14th April in cinemas; check out the wonderfully chilling trailer for The Pope’s Exorcist below.