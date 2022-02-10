Russell Crowe joins Marvel and Sony film 'Kraven the Hunter'









The juggernaut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) isn’t looking to stop dominating the international film industry anytime soon, with plenty of new releases on its slate including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever each set to come out in 2022. Marvel’s ambition extends way beyond this year, however, with Kraven the Hunter among many other films to be released in the studio’s schedule in the coming years.

Based on the Spider-Man villain, the brand new film has recently announced Russell Crowe to be joining the cast alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson who will be playing the titular warrior. Slated to arrive on January 13th, 2023, A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor is due to helm the project with the script being penned by Matt Holloway who previously created the screenplay for the original Iron Man released in 2008.

Though Kraven the Hunter is part of the MCU, it is also under the Sony umbrella which means it will be more closely tied to the world of Spider-Man, Morbius and Venom than with the remainder of the MCU. Kraven himself, aka the Russian Sergei Kravinoff, is a powerful adversary of Spider-Man known for his expert marksmanship and masterful abilities as a hunter.

In addition to his recently announced role in Kraven the Hunter, Russell Crowe will also feature in the mainstream MCU as Zeus in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder which is due to hit cinemas in July. Featuring the likes of Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and many more, Waititi’s film is due to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

Until then, we have Morbius to look forward to, another tale about one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains, depicted by Jared Leto.