Russell Brand faces first legal case following accusations from a supporting actor

The first legal case to be brought against Russell Brand, following last month’s surfacing of alleged sexual assaults, has come the fore. A supporting actor has accused Brand of sexual assault while the pair were working on a film together.

The unnamed Jane Doe claims that the incident took place while they were filming the rom-com Arthur in July 2010. Civil lawsuit papers have revealed that she has alleged that Brand exposed himself before following her into a bathroom and assaulting her therein.

Brand has yet to respond to the lawsuit, but he previously denied other reports of a similar nature and said that his sexual relationships were “always consensual”.

British police have revealed that investigations into multiple claims lodged against the actor are currently ongoing, however, the present case lodged with the New York State Supreme Court on November 3rd marks the first time that accusations have been formally cited in a filed lawsuit.

The affidavit states that Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set”. It continues to explain that he exposed himself in front of multiple witnesses before entering a bathroom that the Jane Doe had just entered while “a member of production crew guarded the door from outside”.

The supporting actor has chosen to remain anonymous stating that she fears she could be “blacklisted in the industry” and also raised concerns over potential harassment.

As of yet, no further details have been made public and neither Brand nor his management have responded. Further new is expected in the coming weeks as the lawsuit progresses.