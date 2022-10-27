Rupert Grint names his five favourite movies of all time









The Harry Potter star Rupert Grint was recognised as the best actor of the trio of lead characters from the franchise, which included Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, back in the days of the series’ heyday. Featuring as part of the vast ensemble cast that also included the likes of Alan Rickman, Robert Pattinson, Ralph Fiennes, Julie Walters, Gary Oldman and the late Robbie Coltrane, Grint shined throughout each of the eight films in the series.

Though Radcliffe and Watson were able to move onto bigger and better things, Grint struggled in his career post-Harry Potter, taking bit-parts in strange movies and small TV shows. His most significant parts since the fantasy series came in the 2013 movie The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman with Shia LaBeouf, the animated film Postman Pat in 2014 and the action comedy Moonwalkers in 2015.

Thankfully, it looks as though Grint is making a contemporary resurgence in the industry, featuring in the Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities as well as M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller Knock at the Cabin alongside Jonathan Groff and Dave Bautista. As a result, we thought that there was no better time than the present to go back and dig into Grint’s all-time favourite movies.

While speaking to Rotten Tomatoes back in 2010, Grint revealed his first pick for his favourite movies goes to the Steve Gordon movie Arthur from 1981. Starring Liza Minnelli and Dudley Moore, Grint is very complimentary of the latter of the leading actors, stating: “Dudley Moore is a legend. I only discovered this film recently, but I fell in love with it”.

Taking the second spot on his list is Shane Meadow’s crime drama Dead Man’s Shoes with Paddy Considine and Toby Kebbell, which became a favourite of hundreds of fans upon its release in 2004. “I really like [director] Shane Meadows, and any film with a revenge storyline,” Grint said of the dark drama, adding, “I love the soundtrack, and it has a great cast and a really unexpected twist at the end”.

A classic takes the third spot on Grint’s list, with the Harry Potter actor naming the David Lynch drama Eraserhead as the first arthouse movie on his list so far. Admitting the film’s uneasy nature, Grint states, “Watching Eraserhead is like living in a nightmare: quite uncomfortable, and a distressing experience,” before quickly clarifying that this is exactly “why I love it”.

Fourth comes the cult horror flick The Stuff by director Larry Cohen, a 1980s movie that takes full advantage of the bombastic nature of cinema at the time, telling the story of a new consumer treat that may have some sinister ingredients. “I’m a big ‘B’ movie fan, and for me, this ticks every ‘B’ movie box,” the actor explains, adding, “It must be the most original idea for a monster — an evil mass-produced dessert”.

Check out the full list below.

Rupert Grint names his five favourite movies of all time

Arthur (Steve Gordon, 1981)

Dead Man’s Shoes (Shane Meadows, 2004)

Eraserhead (David Lynch, 1977)

The Stuff (Larry Cohen, 1985)

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Mel Stuart, 1971)

Bookending Grint’s list is the iconic family film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which still possesses a magnetising allure even half a century after its release. “I have never gotten this film out of my head,” the Harry Potter star states, adding, “The disturbing humour and strong characters make it one of the favourites that I regularly watch”.

