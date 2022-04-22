Röyksopp announce 10 new short films alongside ‘Profound Mysteries’ album









Röyskopp, the electric pop duo, have announced a unique addition to their upcoming album, and fans are clearly excited.

Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland have told fans that ten short films will accompany ‘Profound Mysteries’, a forthcoming LP set to be released on April 29th on digital, CD and even cassette, adding to their already eccentric persona.

The soon-to-be-released album has been described as a “prodigious conceptual project”, illustration fans are compelled by as the pair says “goodbye to the traditional album format.”

The Norwegian duo have also shared details of their creative partnership with the film production company Bacon, who have created a series of bite-sized videos for the artists, with directors such as Andreas Nilsson, Martin de Thurah and Röyksopp themselves, leading the way, with the short films being described as “adding ten original vignettes to the rich tapestry of the ‘Profound Mysteries’ world”.

“We’re thrilled to be joined by the wonderful girls and boys of Bacon, in this ever-expanding universe of ‘Profound Mysteries’,” Röyksopp’s Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland said in a statement to excited fans.

“It’s been an exhilarating and gratifying endeavour; we’ve reconvened with old fantastic friends, and we’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with some new, amazing talents.”

Magne Lyngner, executive managing producer at Bacon, said: “The musical universe of Röyksopp is practically made for film and when the guys asked our directors to interpret the new music with total creative freedom, we couldn’t say no. We hope that the vignettes will entertain people and add a layer to the new tracks.”

You can listen to ‘Initiation’ here: