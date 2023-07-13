Royal Blood share new single ‘Pull Me Through’









Brighton duo Royal Blood have continued to tease their fourth album with the release of their new single ‘Pull Me Through’.

The new single follows the release of ‘Mountains At Midnight’ and marks the second track to be shared from the self-produced Back To The Water Below. ‘Pull Me Through’ arrives shortly after they stormed the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury before Arctic Monkeys’ headline performance, marking Royal Blood’s redemption following their antics at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Of their new single, singer Mike Kerr says: “‘Pull Me Through’ is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help. It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting.”

He adds: “Despite being piano led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”

Speaking of the new record, drummer Ben Thatcher previously said: “I think this record was about letting the ideas take us where they needed to go. If there was a song that was calling us to do something that wasn’t typically what we’re known for, that’s where we’re going to go.”

“The songs are in charge and if that means having a record that’s quite varied that’s what we’re going to go for, rather than trying to shoehorn everything into the same world. As a result, we’ve made a record that’s a bit of a rollercoaster. It’s everything we could do,” he added.

This summer, Royal Blood will play a huge hometown show on Brighton Beach on July 29th as well as headline a series of festivals such as Kendal Calling and Y Not.

