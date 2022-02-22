Royal Albert Hall launches Future Makers competition for teens









The Royal Albert Hall has launched a new music talent contest for 14-18-year-olds, giving applicants the chance to perform on the main stage of one of the most iconic venues in Europe.

The Future Makers competition will see finalists take to the stage in November 2022, where they will perform in front of an industry panel, special guests, and an audience of young music fans. The lucky winner will receive a package of support and opportunities from The Royal Albert Hall and its partners to continue their practice. As well as further performance opportunities, the winner will receive studio time and mentoring.

Future Makers is taking entries from now until May 9th. These must be submitted via a London Music Hub. Each Hub is allowed to submit up to three acts for consideration. You must be in years 10-13 of the academic year 2021/2022 to apply.

This coming July, the Future Makers judges will announce a shortlist of acts who will be invited to a live audition in the Hall’s prestigious Elgar Room. Speaking about the upcoming competition, Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch this opportunity for aspiring young musicians, and would like to encourage as many people as possible to apply.

She continued: “The Hall’s story has been written by young history-makers from The Beatles to the Spice Girls to Adele, and our ambition as a charity is to build pathways for the talents of the future to take on that legacy. Future Makers will be a key stepping stone in that artist pipeline.”

Future Makers is part of the Royal Alber Hall’s Youth Engagement programme and in collaboration with the Tri-Borough Music Hub and London Music Hubs. If you’re looking to apply, make sure you read the submissions criteria closely. According to press material: “Submissions can be of any genre or a mixture of genres, but music performed must be original, written by or for the performers. Electronic music submissions are welcomed, but these must include at least one live performance element.”

It added that “submissions must be between four and six minutes in length and the same piece (or pieces) must be performed in the concert if selected for the main show. Music can be based around spoken word or performance poetry, but must include a musical element”. The Royal Albert Hall has also stipulated that at least 50 per cent of any act’s members must be from a state school.