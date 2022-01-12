Rosie Thomas and Sufjan Stevens cover Björk song 'All Is Full of Love'









Nashville based singer-songwriter Rosie Thomas has unveiled a cover of Björk’s 1990s single ‘All Is Full of Love’. For the rendition, Thomas is joined by Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine, Alexi Murdoch, and many others.

‘All Is Full of Love’ appears on Thomas’ new series Lullabies for Parents, a self-described “attempt to reach out to parents and help them self-soothe.” In what has been described as a collection of music, podcast, videos, essays, resources, entertainment, and encouragement, the series shows Thomas pushing the edges of creativity to new forms. Thomas previously issued a new song from the collection called, ‘It’ll Be Alright’.

Thomas explains her rationale in a press release, stating: “Originally, the plan was to do a quiet lullaby kind of version of the song, and really highlight the tender, encouraging lyrics, whether to children, to parents, to everyone really. Though we can understandably look past it these days, there is, in fact, love all around. Keep your head up. Stay hopeful. Look for it. Show it. Give it away. Love abounds. Love prevails. It’s within reach. So, as Shoop kept working on the song, adding bits, and shaping the arrangement, he had the overwhelming, but inspired idea to get vocals of a few lines from a bunch of different friends and variety of distinct voices (even our kids for a younger generation) to bring in and out, and eventually amass a choir of sorts. “

She continues: “This was largely pre-pandemic too, but proved to be a fairly seamless method once it began and we continued. Shoop then built this crazy arrangement out of it, and it was really beautiful, but I told him, “sorry, you gotta keep going.” I said, “I’ll know it’s done when my arm hairs stand up.” So with that super helpful direction, he kept going;) He had his best friend, James McAlister play drums, sorting out parts over the phone; sent out more singing assignments for new vocal parts, and kept plugging away at it himself, having long since jettisoned the minimal approach. Finally one day I was out back checking out the newest version, and it happened!”

Stream the song, below.