Rosalía shares intoxicating new single 'Saoko'









Rosalía - 'Saoko' 8.2

Catalan pop sensation Rosalía has just dropped her brand new single ‘Soako’. Plucked from her much-anticipated forthcoming album Motomami, the razor-sharp new offering arrives alongside a mind-bending music video directed by Valentin Petit.

‘Saoko’ is a work of mesmeric dexterity. A union of fragmented samples underpinned by a pounding reggaeton beat, Rosalía’s latest single is one half chart-topping hit and one half digitally-manipulated collage.

In a recent statement, Rosalía explained how the new single was made as a tribute to her favourite reggaeton artists: “Naming my next track ‘Saoko’ and sampling Yankee and Wisin for me is the most direct homage I can make to classic reggaeton, a genre that I love and that has been a constant and great inspiration throughout the Motomami project”.

The classically-trained Rosalía went on to explain how the track was born: “I started ‘Saoko’s’ beat playing the upright piano at Electric Lady’s Studio B in NY, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was at night and making this beat seemed as fun as driving a Lambo. I then distorted this piano and added some classic reggaeton drums from a library that NaisGai had sent me some time ago, which by the way is something very special to me because this library has been passed from one generation of producers to another for a long time.”

While it is innately danceable, ‘Soako’ also throws out the occasional fragment of trad-jazz. “Before starting this track I kept thinking that I wanted to see some jazz touches in a reggaeton track and sampling Wisin and Yankee’s iconic track seemed like the best way for me to open the song. I also thank Noah, David, Dylan and Uzi for sharing this creative process with me.”

Motomami is the follow up to Rosalía’s Grammy Award-winning sophomore album, El Mal Querer. She previously teased her upcoming third album by sharing ‘La Fama’, which sees her collaborate with The Weeknd. Make sure you check out the video for ‘Saoko’ below.