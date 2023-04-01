Fatal roof collapse during Morbid Angel show in Illinois









Moments before Morbid Angel were set to take the stage at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, on Friday, March 31st, the large venue’s roof collapsed under the immense pressure of a storm. One audience member posted a video on Twitter to show the chaotic aftermath of the incident, adding “there are reports of multiple victims” in a caption.

Per a report from Chicago’s FOX 32: “More than a dozen ambulances were reportedly called to the scene. Reports are calling the incident a ‘mass casualty event’—which does not necessarily mean there are deaths involved. It could just be injuries.”

It has since been reported that one victim sadly died from their injuries. Other photographs emerging from the scene show significant damage to the building’s exterior, including a collapsed concrete awning at the entrance to the venue.

According to the venue’s official Facebook page, Crypta were set to perform at 7pm local time, with Skeletal Remains following at 7:45pm, and Revocation at 8:40pm. Morbid Angel were set to begin their headlining set at 9:40pm. The show was part of the United States Tour of Terror 2023, named ‘40 Years of Acid’.

Much of the US Midwest was issued tornado warnings and heavy storm forecasts earlier in the week. The incident at the Apollo Theatre was caused by what ABC7 in Chicago described as a “severe weather outbreak.”

Meanwhile, Morbid Angel claimed that it was a tornado that struck the venue. “We ask anyone who is still travelling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe,” the band wrote on Facebook. “We are currently sheltering in place and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now, our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”