Ronnie Wood and Eric Clapton perform ‘Beck’s Bolero’ at Jeff Beck tribute concert









On May 22nd, Ronnie Wood and Eric Clapton teamed up at the Royal Albert Hall in London to pay tribute to the late Jeff Beck by covering ‘Beck’s Bolero’. The legendary guitarist passed away in January aged 78.

In March, Clapton announced two concerts on May 22nd and May 23rd at the Royal Albert Hall in memory of Beck, which he promised would be littered with special guests. As well as a performance from Wood, the London audience were also treated to appearances from Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. Depp previously toured with Beck in 2022.

Wood was a founding member of The Jeff Beck Group, and recorded two albums with the band before departing. Following news of his death, The Rolling Stones guitarist told MOJO: “It was such a surprise because he’s part of the furniture. He’s always at the Christmas parties I go to, with the wonderful Sandra, and we always have a giggle. He never seemed to age or change.”

Wood continued: “He was always the one in the corner saying, ‘Listen to this! Have you heard this? Can you play this?’ ‘No, Jeff, but I’ll have a go.’ He was always creating something new, putting a new angle on something. Sometimes he’d go too far, but that was Jeff.”

The instrumental ‘Beck’s Bolero’ was released in 1966 by Beck as a solo artist before he formed The Jeff Beck Group. On May 23rd, more special guests are expected to join Clapton at the Royal Albert Hall for an event he previously promised would “honour the memory and artistry” of Beck from the late musician’s “colleagues and friends”.