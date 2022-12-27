British actor Ronan Vibert has died, aged 58









The British actor and star of the 2013 movie Saving Mr. Banks, Ronan Vibert, has passed away at the age of 58.

Whilst Vibert was best known among modern audiences for his 2013 film, other significant credits from his career include the Angelina Jolie action movie Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and Roman Polanski’s Oscar-winning holocaust drama, The Pianist. Vibert also took several other roles on the small screen, appearing in the Showtime TV series The Borgias with Jeremy Irons, Sean Harris and Holliday Grainger.

Born in Cambridgeshire and raised in the Vale of Glamorgan, Vibert died on December 22nd, 2022. Of the many actors that have come out to pay tribute, his co-star on the TV show Gimme Gimme Gimme, Kathy Burke, tweeted: “Just heard about the death of lovely Ronan Vibert. We first worked together at Manchester Royal Exchange back in the 80s. We had great times together”.

Additionally, the British actor Richard E. Grant wrote: “Woke up to the shocking news that my friend and fellow actor Ronan Vibert has died. We first worked together in The Scarlet Pimpernel at the end of the last century”.

Star of The Crown, Jason Watkins, also added, “So sad that my friend RonanVibert has died. Numb. The youngest in our year ⁦at RADA London.⁩ He was unique. Saw things differently-so inventive. Here at Rada in Accidental Death Of An Anarchist. Wonderful times with him. Too young. Love to Jess and his family. Rest now”.

Take a look at the tributes paid to the late actor below.

