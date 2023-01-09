Ron Jeremy deemed incompetent to stand rape trial due to dementia









Former porn star and television personality Ron Jeremy has been deemed incompetent to stand trial due to severe dementia. Jeremy was charged with 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims back in 2021 for alleged crimes spanning two decades.

The charges included six counts of sexual battery, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, and 12 counts of forcible rape. Jeremy pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faced. Now, however, due to his worsening condition, experts have declared him unable to stand trial.

The 69-year-old was recently the subject of a documentary which delved into the accounts of the plaintiffs. It was argued that he used his position in the porn industry to continually exercise sexual abuse.

Question marks about whether he would be able to stand trial came to the fore when he failed to recognise his own defence lawyer in 2021. Since then, experts were brought in to assess his condition and the prognosis was that his condition is likely to worsen and unless he improves, he will not be able to stand trial.

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson stated via the Los Angeles Times: “Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case.”

Jeremy is next expected to appear in court on January 17th. However, unless he is medically passed fit, then he will be formally declared incompetent. Thereafter the case will be dismissed, and Jeremy will be transferred to a state-run hospital.

