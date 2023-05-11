Ron Howard picks the most “hated” moment from his career









Few filmmakers can claim to be proficient both in front of and behind the camera, with the likes of Orson Welles, Clint Eastwood, Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck, Charlie Chaplin and Robert Redford being some of the only few stars capable of pulling off both sets of skills. One such director who remains a pertinent name in the craft is Ron Howard, a stylish American filmmaker who first took to the industry back in the early 1960s, taking on a memorable role in the family-friendly sitcom The Andy Griffith Show.

It was his role in over 240 episodes of the show that would help make Howard a household name throughout the late 20th century, slowly building his profile with major appearances in the TV series The Smith Family and the 1973 George Lucas classic American Graffiti. Playing to his strengths, his fondness for long-running sitcoms would take him back to the small screen, starring alongside the likes of Henry Winkler, Marion Ross and Anson Williams in Happy Days from 1974 to 1984.

Despite his clear love for sitcoms, however, Howard experienced the most hated moment in his career during his first big break on TV, having one particularly revolting time during the filming of The Andy Griffith Show.

Starring as Opie, the adorable ginger-haired youngster in the show, Howard took part in one episode that was especially gruelling. The instalment was titled ‘The Pickle Story’ and followed Aunt Bee, played by Frances Bavier, and her efforts to make a whole load of pickles, many of which were eaten by Opie. This wouldn’t have been a problem for most actors, but for Howard, who compared the taste of pickles to “kerosene”, gobbling the slimy green fingers was quite the challenge.

His dislike of the admittedly strange side dish worked within the context of the show, as Bee’s pickles were supposed to be bad-tasting, meaning Howard didn’t really have to act all that much.

Speaking in an interview later in his career, Howard revealed just how difficult the episode was to complete, stating: “I hated pickles so much. Biting those pickles was just an unbelievable burden. It was a chore, painful. What I remember of the pickle episode is just all the wincing and frowning. The acting came in trying to act like I enjoyed the pickles”.

These days, Ron Howard is far better known for his contributions to cinema from behind the camera, helming such modern classics as 1995’s Apollo 13, 2001’s A Beautiful Mind and 2008’s Frost/Nixon. Starring Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind won ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ at the Academy Awards, with the story following an asocial mathematician whose life takes a turn when he accepts a top-secret job.

Take a look at the interview where Howard discusses his disturbing pickle experience below.