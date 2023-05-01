Roman Polanski takes a picture with rape victim Samantha Geimer









Disgraced filmmaker Roman Polanski has spent the majority of his life in exile now, following the infamous 1977 incident when the director sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Jack Nicholson’s house. While film fans and other major figures in the industry continue to boycott his works, the survivor Samantha Geimer has publicly expressed her support of Polanski.

During a new interview with Le Point, Geimer opened up about the incident and claimed that the current media stance and political outrage against Polanski was hypocritical. According to her, nobody came forward to help her when the crime initially occurred and reliving the entire ordeal repeatedly due to media coverage has been a “burden” for her.

Geimer said: “Let me be very clear: what happened with Polanski was never a big problem for me. I didn’t even know it was illegal, that someone could be arrested for it. I was fine, I’m still fine. The fact that we’ve made this thing up weighs on me terribly. To have to constantly repeat that it wasn’t a big deal, it’s a terrible burden.”

She added: “If someone had something to say about Roman, about any mistreatment, 1977 would have been a really good year to help me. Because with my family, we couldn’t even leave our house anymore! Everyone was attacking us… not one of the women who, today, claim to have had a problem with Roman, took the trouble to contact me. And now, now that they have an urgent need to unpack everything? Who are they kidding?”

Recently, Geimer met Polanski for the first time since 1977 and posted their encounter on the internet. Check out the photo below.

See more Roman Polanski and Samantha Geimer meet for the first time since she accused him of sexual assault in 1977.https://t.co/04lko2yE7m pic.twitter.com/GQAxzeqkIU — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) April 28, 2023