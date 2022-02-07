Roland Emmerich criticises Marvel for "ruining" movies









If you can cast your mind back to a film industry that existed devoid of the might of superhero movies, you might remember the likes of disaster movies such as Godzilla often taking the cinematic limelight. Director Roland Emmerich was known as one of the most prominent pioneers of such a sub-genre, releasing the likes of Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and 2012 to the tune of millions of dollars in return.

Despite having such a considerable hand in one of the most bombastic Hollywood trends, Emmerich has recently called out franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for “ruining” the film industry. Speaking to Den of Geek, Emmerich broke down his impact on the disaster movie sub-genre whilst analysing the evolution of Hollywood, noting, “Naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and Star Wars, have pretty much taken over. It’s ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore”.

Praising Christopher Nolan as the “master” of “bold new movies,” Emmerich pointed to the likes of Tenet, Dunkirk and Interstellar in his glittering words about the influential British director. Describing the filmmaker as “someone who can make movies about whatever he wants”, the Independence Day director added, “I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name – especially when it’s a disaster [movie] or has some sort of disaster theme”.

Though Roland Emmerich has fallen out of favour with modern Hollywood, he does have a brand new film in cinema’s starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Kelly Yu, Michael Peña and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall may be Emmerich’s most outlandish movie yet, with the plot following a group of astronauts who must try and stop the moon from heading for a direct collision course with earth.