Róisín Murphy announces new album ‘Hit Parade’









Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy has announced the arrival of her next album, Hit Parade. The exciting new release will be released on September 8th and has already been previewed by the single ‘The Universe’.

“This record is a collaboration with DJ Koze,” Murphy announces in a new press release. “We worked remotely, in different countries sending tracks/ideas back and forth for several years. I always have to approach a new collaboration with openness and a willingness to learn, and never more so than with this.”

“The studio, in this case, was imaginary, in the airspace between Hamburg and London. That meant we were both in a personal, private place when working on the songs. For me, that brought out a more intimate approach to the songwriting, I told this album my secrets. For Koze, it meant total freedom and absolute focus without the distraction of my presence. He took a deep dive into himself, and I believe that’s why the music is so vibrant and alive. It is just exploding with colour!”

“It’s a joyful record, I’ve never been happier, that is partly down to personal reasons, but also in my work I’ve been very fulfilled. For me the record is about love and sensuality but also it’s about music itself and how it’s always been there for me. There are tinges of darkness, of the abyss, as well as all the joy. There’s contemplation of mortality which is meant to serve as reminder to me (and perhaps you the listener) to really live while we can.”

Elsewhere, Murphy has recently graced her fans with an electric performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Watch a clip of Murphy singing ‘The Universe’ at the Royal Albert Hall below.