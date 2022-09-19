Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters announces new tour









Pink Floyd mastermind Roger Waters has announced brand new dates across Europe for next year amid his ‘This Is Not A Drill Tour’. The bassist, singer and songwriter will begin the European tour dates in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 17th.

Other cities confirmed on the rota for what he has been teasing as his “first farewell tour” include Barcelona, Madrid, Milan and Krakow. The European dates finish in Prague on May 24th.

Waters is currently taking ‘This Is Not A Drill’ to North America. The run across the Atlantic will conclude on October 15th with a climactic show in Mexico City. The tour was originally slated to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock & roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round,” Waters wrote in a Facebook statement. “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home”.

He added: “The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love, R.”

In other news, Waters made headlines earlier in September as he wrote an open letter to Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, suggesting she persuade her husband to work toward a ceasefire with Russia and “stop the slaughter”.

The letter was submitted in response to Zelenska’s interview on the BBC programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, which aired on September 4th.

Waters began with words of sympathy: “My heart bleeds for you and all the Ukrainian and Russian families, devastated by the terrible war in Ukraine”. He then voiced his views on the West’s involvement in providing arms to the invaded nation. Waters suggested Ukraine would be better off trying to “seek a different route”.

He wrote: “If by ‘support for Ukraine’ you mean the West continuing to supply arms to the Kiev government’s armies, I fear you may be tragically mistaken. Throwing fuel, in the form of armaments, into a fire fight… won’t work now, particularly because, in this case, most of the fuel is (a) being thrown into the fire from Washington, DC… and (b) because the ‘fuel throwers’ have already declared an interest in the war going on for as long as possible.”

He continued: “Please help me in my honest endeavors to persuade our leaders to stop the slaughter, the slaughter which serves only the interests of the ruling classes and extreme nationalists both here in the West, and in your beautiful country, at the expense of the rest of us ordinary people both here in the West, and in the Ukraine, and in fact ordinary people everywhere all over the world.”

Roger Waters Tour Dates:

September 2022

17- Tacoma – Washington – Tacoma Dome (USA)

20 – Sacramento – California – Golden 1 Center (USA)

23 – San Francisco – California – Chase Center (USA)

24 – San Francisco – California – Chase Center (USA)

27 – Los Angeles – California – Crypto.com Arena (USA)

28 – Los Angeles – California – Crypto.com Arena (USA)

October 2022

1 – Las Vegaas – Nevada – T-Mobile Arena (USA)

3 – Glendale – Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena (USA)

6 – Austin – Texas – Moody Center ATX (USA)

8- Dalas – Texas – American Airlines Center (USA)

March 2023

17 – Lisbon – Altice Arena (Portugal)

21 – Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi (Spain)

23 – Madrid – Wizink Center (Spain)

24 – Madrid – Wizink Center (Spain)

27 – Milan – Mediolanum Forum (Italy)

28 – Milan – Mediolanum Forum (Italy)

31 – Milan – Mediolanum Forum (Italy)

April 2023

1 – Milan – Mediolanum Forum (Italy)

2 – Krakow – Tauron Arena (Poland)

25 – Zurich – Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

28 – Bologna – Unipol Arena (Italy)

29 – Bologna – Unipol Arena (Italy)

May 2023

24 – Prague – O2 Arena (Czech Republic)