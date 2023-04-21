Roger Waters to release ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ on vinyl and CD









Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters will release his 2022 collection of re-recordings, The Lockdown Sessions, on vinyl and CD formats this summer.

The six-song set will include new versions of Pink Floyd classics that Waters recorded during Covid-19 lockdown. Those tracks include ‘Mother’ and ‘Vera’ from The Wall; ‘Two Suns In The Sunset’ and ‘The Gunner’s Dream’ from the final Pink Floyd album to feature Waters, The Final Cut; and ‘The Bravery of Being Out Of Range’ from Waters’ 1992 solo album, Amused To Death. The final track will be a version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ recorded in 2022.

“Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years,” Waters recalls in a statement. “At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with ‘Comfortably Numb’. The encore was always ‘Mother’. I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs… Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour, I started thinking, ‘It could make an interesting album, all those encores’… The Encores. Yeah, has a nice ring to it!’

“Then, I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when bugger me, Covid…Schlummmm!” Waters adds. “For me, it was Friday March 13th 2020. Lockdown!”

“So much for The Encores project. Unless… We’ve tacked C. Numb on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love,” Waters concludes.

The Lockdown Sessions will be available on vinyl and CD on June 2nd.