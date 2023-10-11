Roger Waters swore at crowd as fans walked out early during London gig









Ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters told the crowd to “fuck off” at a recent gig in London as they walked out of the show prematurely.

During a performance at the London Palladium on October 8th, the musician walked on stage and began reciting sections of his upcoming memoir, Dark Side Of The Moon: Memoirs Of A Lanky Prick.

Attendees were expecting him to play tracks from his upcoming album, Dark Side of the Moon Redux. However, Waters’ decision to begin with lengthy readings from his laptop, especially after arriving on stage 15 minutes late, prompted many to leave early.

Waters told stories about ducks and other pets for 20 minutes straight, causing many gig-goers to walk out, only for the singer to shout “fuck off” in response.

However, once he finished telling his stories, Waters played Dark Side of the Moon Redux in its entirety, which meant that tracks such as ‘On The Run’ were played live for the first time in over a decade.

Recently, Waters has experienced much controversy following the release of the documentary The Dark Side of Roger Waters, made by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

In the film, people such as Pink Floyd’s previous producer Bob Ezrin and saxophonist Norbert Stachel accuse Waters of exhibiting bigoted behaviour throughout the years. Waters denies the claims made against him in the documentary.