Roger Waters shares new version of Pink Floyd song ‘Time’









Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters has shared a newly recorded version of the band’s classic song ‘Time’.

The new track comes as a part of Waters’ upcoming full-album re-recording of The Dark Side of the Moon. The original Pink Floyd album, which came out 50 years ago this year, has been celebrated with an official re-issue from the band. Since Waters doesn’t have any direct influence on Pink Floyd releases these days, he’s come up with his own celebration of the album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

Kicking off with a spoken word piece that occupies the spot that Nick Mason’s original drum solo originally appeared in, Waters’ version of ‘Time’ is slower, less intense, and more directly introspective than its predecessor. Waters sings the song in a low hum rather than the impassioned belting that David Gilmour brought to the song’s verses or the delicate whisper that Richard Wright brought to its choruses.

“The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters said in a statement. “But Dave [Gilmour], Rick [Wright], Nick [Mason], and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.”

Despite not appearing on the LP, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason had previously given the re-recorded album his stamp of approval. “I heard the rumour that Roger was working on his own version of it,” Mason said at the original album’s playback at London’s Dolby Atmos Immersive Studio earlier this year. “There was this suggestion that this was going to be a spoiler and Roger was going to head-to-head with the original version and so on.”

“He actually sent me a copy of what he was working on and I write to him and said, ‘Annoyingly, it’s absolutely brilliant!’ It was and is,” Mason added. “It’s not anything that would be a spoiler for the original at all, it’s an interesting add-on to the thing.”

Check out the re-recorded version of ‘Time’ down below. The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is set for an October 6th release