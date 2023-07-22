Roger Waters releases re-recording of ‘Money’ from solo version of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’









Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters has decided that he’d be more interested in re-recording all the old music his band wrote together, including some of their most famous, than actually attempt to get them back together.

Waters is set to release a re-recorded solo version of The Dark Side of the Moon, the 1973 record several Pink Floyd fans believe to be one of their best efforts, on October 6th, later this year.

Now, Waters has released the first single from the new record, ‘Money’. In a statement, Waters said, “The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition.”

“But Dave, Rick, Nick, and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck,” he added. “That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.”

The new version of ‘Money’ is a bit slower than the 1970s original, which was underpinned by a serious bassline. This new effort is a touch more ethereal and spooky.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side of the Moon to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad,” Waters went on in the statement, “But the more we considered it, the more we thought, ‘Isn’t that the whole point?’”

He signed off, “I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”