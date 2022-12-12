Roger Waters unveils new ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ EP









Roger Waters has just unveiled a brand new EP titled The Lockdown Sessions, featuring reworks of some of the former Pink Floyd member’s most celebrated songs.

Comprising six tracks, this new offering features tracks from Waters’ time with Pink Floyd, as well as songs from his celebrated solo career. As the name suggests, most of the material was recorded in Waters’ home studio during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. Last month, he teased the EP by sharing a 2022 cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’.

Discussing the new EP in a recent statement, Waters explained: “Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years. At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with ‘Comfortably Numb’… the encore was always ‘Mother’… I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs? Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour… I started thinking, ‘It could make an interesting album, all those encores… The Encores. ‘Yeah, has a nice ring to it!’”

Originally recorded in 1980, Waters’ new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ was put together with help from Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and Atoms for Peace’s Joey Waronker, both of whom play in experimental rock trio Ultraísta. It also features contributions from Jonathon Wilson, Gus Seyffert, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Shanay Johnson and Amanda Belair. Back in 2021, Waters performed the track with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

Roger Waters is set to continue his farewell tour in 2023, with tickets for EU and UK dates on sale now. The 2023 leg of the This Is Not A Drill tour begins in March with a pair of shows in Lisbon. Waters will then make his way through Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and a host of other EU nations before finishing with a string of dates in the UK, beginning with a concert in Glasgow on June 2nd.