Roger Waters denies claims of antisemitism made in new documentary









Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has released a statement in response to the new documentary The Dark Side of Roger Waters, which accuses the musician of antisemitic conduct.

The documentary has been made by Campaign Against Antisemitism and features interviews with the likes of Pink Floyd’s former producer, Bob Ezrin, and saxophonist Norbert Stachel.

Ezrin claimed that Waters called the band’s manager, Bryan Morrison, a “fucking Jew,” and Stachel accused Waters of refusing to eat “Jew food” before making fun of his Jewish ancestors.

In response, Waters posted an online statement, arguing that the film “manipulates footage and quotations to serve its agenda and is seriously misleading in many respects.”

He wrote: “All my life, I have used the platform my career has given me to support causes I believe in. I passionately believe in Universal Human Rights.”

“I have always worked to make the world a better, more just and more equitable place for all my brothers and sisters, all over the world, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion or nationality, from indigenous peoples threatened by the US oil industry to Iranian women protesting for their rights.”

“Truth is, I’m frequently mouthy and prone to irreverence, I can’t recall what I said 13 or more years ago. I’ve worked closely for many years with many Jewish people, musicians and others,” he added. “If I have upset the two individuals who appear in the film I’m sorry for that.”

Waters asserted that “I am not, and have never been, an antisemite – as anyone who really knows me will testify,” before continuing, “I know the Jewish people to be a diverse, interesting, and complicated bunch, just like the rest of humanity. Many are allies in the fight for equality and justice, in Israel, Palestine and around the world.”

He called the film “a flimsy, unapologetic piece of propaganda that indiscriminately mixes things I’m alleged to have said or done at different times and in different contexts, in an effort to portray me as an antisemite, without any foundation in fact.”