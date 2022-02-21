Roger Daltrey confirms that The Who are returning to the stage









The Who have announced their intentions to return to the live stage after a long period of grace. They will begin by performing an acoustic gig at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic,” vocalist Roger Daltrey admitted, “and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.”

“But we haven’t given up,” he reiterated, staying true to the format that has served him well all these years. “The Who will be back on stage this year at the hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

Daltrey is one of two original members still touring with the outfit. Songwriter and guitarist Pete Townshend is the other. Bassist John Entwistle died in 2002, having worked with Townshend and Daltrey for the best part of 40 years. Drummer Keith Moon died in 1978 and was replaced on their 1980s albums by Small Faces percussionist Kenny Jones. Ultimately, Jones left the band by the 1990s, and although the band have utilised a number of touring drummers, they have never officially replaced Jones in the role.

Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt recently admitted that he was working with Townshend on an album. It seems that The Who’s lead guitarist is working on a solo album, making it his first solo offering since 2015. Townshend enjoyed solo success in the 1980s with jaunty singalong anthems ‘Rough Boys’ and ‘Let My Love Open the Door’, before reuniting with Entwistle and Daltrey during the 1990s.

The Who released their most recent album, Who, in 2019. The album featured Oasis drummer Zak Starkey on four tracks, while Townshend’s brother Simon played additional instrumentation. Manic Street Preachers producer Dave Eringa aided Daltrey with his vocals on the 2019 album, and American producer Dave Sardy is credited as a co-producer.

Who lead single ‘Ball and Chain’ was released on 13th September 2019 and was an update of a Townshend composition called ‘Guantanamo’. Stream it below.