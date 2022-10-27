Roger Daltrey once picked the 20 best songs by The Who









When you’re the lead vocalist for one of the biggest bands of the 20th century, chances are you’ll be asked one question over and over again: what is the best song you’ve ever been a part of? It’s a question that has plagued countless rock stars over the years, with some happy to talk about the subject and others less keen on nailing their colours to the post of a particular track. When The Who‘s own Roger Daltrey was asked the question, he avoided picking out one song but noted 20 of the greatest The Who ever made.

It makes not only for an interesting insight into the songs he cherished most of all from the band’s unique canon but also makes for a practically perfect playlist. While we can’t quite stretch to suggest this is the list of the 20 best songs The Who ever made, given to Uncut, as we think Pete Townshend may have a few things to say about some of the selections, it’s hard to deny the quality on show.

In fact, we’re sure there’s one song on this list that he absolutely detests, and it just so happens to be one of the band’s most beloved: ‘Pinball Wizard’. Written for their rock opera Tommy, Daltrey says the song speaks most highly of the group’s producer Kit Lambert: “Kit’s production on ‘Pinball Wizard’ is absolutely tremendous. The whole montage of sounds he got in emulating the pinball machine is extraordinary. I don’t think he got enough recognition for his work on that. Not necessarily the sound he got – because most of the time making Tommy we were out of our boxes, God knows what we were doing – but the actual arrangements and the ideas, the harmonies and the structures.”

‘I Can’t Explain’ is another bonafide banger on the list, with Daltrey noting that the song was really an expression of the rock and roll spirit: “Well, it’s that thing – ‘I got a feeling inside, I can’t explain’ – it’s rock’n’roll. The more we try to explain it, the more we crawl up our own arses and disappear! I was very proud of that record. That was us, y’know – it was an original song by Pete, and it captured that energy and that testosterone that we had in those days. It still does.”

Another classic song that was always destined to be on this list was the seminal anthem, ‘My Generation’. It was a single that launched the band’s career and confirmed them as generational ambassadors. Daltrey said of the song in his conversation with Uncut: “I have got a stutter. I control it much better now but not in those days. When we were in the studio doing ‘My Generation’, Kit Lambert came up to me and said, ‘STUTTER!’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Stutter the words – it makes it sound like you’re pilled’ And I said, ‘Oh… like I am!’ And that’s how it happened. It was always in there, it was always suggested with the ‘f-f-fade’, but the rest of it was improvised. But… it’s a fucking great record, it really is.”

A lesser-known song on the list is ‘Happy Jack’, which was also released in 1966 but came with a completely different sound. While Daltrey called it a “German oompah song”, he did note the fantastic drums provided by Keith Moon: “But listen to Moon on that track – in those days he was so distinctive. Even from the very first night, he played with us. We got Keith, this kid we didn’t know out of the audience, on the drums, and it was like this fucking jet engine starting. I was like, ‘What the fuck’s THIS?!’ It was such instant chemistry. Really, we couldn’t have had any other drummer. He was incredible.”

One song ‘Magic Bus’ may well be one of the band’s more memorable, but Daltrey couldn’t remember much when asked: “D’you know I can’t even remember recording ‘Magic Bus’. I must have been stoned on something! I don’t have a lot to say about that song, but it’s strange, the fans love it because it’s a Bo Diddley riff, and that always worked. But I know John did find it very tedious.”

Elsewhere on the list are some favourites like ‘Who Are You’, ‘Substitute’ and ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, but there are some lesser-known songs too like ‘Squeeze Box’, ‘Dogs’ and ‘Let’s See Again’ which all come together to make a truly inspirational playlist. Find the full list below and the playlist below that.

The 20 best songs by The Who according to Roger Daltrey:

‘I Can’t Explain’

‘Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere’

‘Pinball Wizard’

‘The Seeker’

‘My Generation’

‘Substitute’

‘I’m A Boy’

‘Happy Jack’

‘Pictures of Lily’

‘I Can See For Miles’

‘Dogs’

‘Magic Bus’

‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’

‘Let’s See Action’

‘Join Together’

‘Relay’

‘5.15’

‘Squeeze Box’

‘Who Are You’

‘You Better, You Bet’