Roger Daltrey joined by two generations of Townshends on his solo UK tour

The Who frontman has booked both Simon Townshend, the brother of The Who guitarist/singer Pete Townshend and Simon’s son, Ben, to support him on the tour. Daltrey’s solo tour kicked off last night at the Bournemouth International Centre and continues with a date at the Brighton Centre tomorrow night.

Guitarist and vocalist Simon has played numerous shows with The Who in the past, while Ben has played on several of Simon’s solo records as well as collaborating with The Cornerstones on some of their albums.

This news came as Daltrey set off on his 12-date UK tour, where he will play some of the classic tracks by The Who as well as some of his solo material. The iconic frontman has also scheduled some time for fan Q&A.

The remaining lineup for Daltrey’s extensive solo band is as follows: Doug Boyle (guitar); Geraint Watkins (keyboards); John Hogg (bass); Jody Linscott (percussion); Billy Nicholls (backing vocals); Steve ‘West’ Weston (harmonica), and Katie Jacoby (violin).

See the full schedule of the remaining tour dates below.

June 2022

Wednesday 22nd – Brighton Centre

Friday 24th – Oxford New Theatre

Monday 27th – Portsmouth Guildhall

Wednesday 29th – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

July 2022

Friday 1st – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Monday 4th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 6th – Glasgow Armadillo

Saturday 9th – Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 11th – Liverpool Empire

Wednesday 13th – Newcastle City Hall

Sunday 17th – London Palladium

In spring, The Who returned to touring following the Covid-19 pressures with a run of dates across North America.

Announcing the return to the road, Daltrey said: “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.”

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

The second run of The Who’s tour dates in North America is set to continue on October 2nd in Toronto.

